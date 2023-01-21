Coquille chess 1.jpg

The Coquille Chess Club will host a tournament for all ages and all skill levels January 28 at the Coquille High School library.

 Photo by Nancy Keller

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

On January 28, the Coquille Chess Club will host another chess tournament for all ages at the Coquille High School Library.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with a $5 entrance fee.  

Coquille chess 2.jpg


0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How often do you take a walk along our local ocean beach?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments