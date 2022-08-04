Chess tournament

The Coquille Chess Club will host an outdoor chess tournament at 5th Street Park in August. All levels of players are invited to participate.

The Coquille Chess Club will be hosting a chess tournament August 20 at 5th Street Park In Coquille (5th and Elliott near the hospital). 

Register at 9:30 a.m. and start play at 10 a.m. Beginners finish about 1 p.m. Advanced finish about 4 p.m. There is a $5 registration fee.  

