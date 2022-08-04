The Coquille Chess Club will be hosting a chess tournament August 20 at 5th Street Park In Coquille (5th and Elliott near the hospital).
Register at 9:30 a.m. and start play at 10 a.m. Beginners finish about 1 p.m. Advanced finish about 4 p.m. There is a $5 registration fee.
No elimination, play all five rounds for all ages and skill levels. Only requirement is to know how to move the pieces. Prizes are squirt guns and outdoor toys. Between rounds, enjoy the creek, the playground and the new pickleball/basketball/foursquare court.
The club will provide canopies for shade. Chess boards and clocks will be at site. A potluck lunch and snacks will be provided.
