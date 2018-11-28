COQUILLE — At the Eugene Fall Classic Chess Tournament, kings were falling as fast as the leaves outside. Coquille chess players contributed to a number of those kingly demises.
In the Elite division, Joshua Grabinsky won all his games except for a draw against (once again) Owen McCoy. These two chess friends frequently contest for the top spot in this division. They both tied for first place and during a blitz playoff to determine the winner of the single trophy, Joshua fell to Owen's onslaught on the chess board. But they split the prize money.
Dustin Herker qualified for the first time to play in the elite classification and tied for third place.
Summer James, a new chess player, ended up with a high rating during her first Coquille tournament and qualified to play in the advanced division for her second tournament ever. She was unable to fell any of her opponents kings but put up some great fights on the chess board.
In the Intermediate division, Sawyer Bergstedt was undefeated to win the division. Daniel Carter captured third place and Lance Beaver was an honorable mention.
In the Novice division, Jesse King won honorable mention. Frank Morse, Thomas Barbey and Nicholas Barbey played strong although did not place. Coquille displayed strong talent as they prepare for state competitions.
On Saturday, Coquille will host a Magical Chess Tournament at the Coquille High School Library. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with first round to start 10 a.m. Registration fee is $5. Beginners welcome.
Anyone with questions, contact Nancy Keller at 541-290-8479.