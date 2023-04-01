Chess expanding in Coos County
March 25th, 48 chess players from all over the country and one adult from Washington, competed in the Coquille “There be Dragons” Chess Tournament. Dragon stauettes were the prizes. Many players were preparing for upcoming state tournaments in April.
In the advanced division, Mark Claiborne (North Bend adult) who is the best chess player residing in Coos county was able to demonstrate he remains the best player as he was undefeated and placed first.
Riley Jones (11th grade Coquille) who has diverted his attention to wrestling but found some time from his wrestling tournament to attend the chess tournament. Jones showed he still is a powerful chess player. He was only defeated by Mark Claiborne and won second place. There was a three way for third place: Sawyer Bergstedt (11th grade Riverside), McKinley Warncke (10th grade Coquille) and Gabe Dunn (8th grade Winter Lakes).
In the intermediated division rated 600-1000, Robbie Corbin (10th grade Coquille) dominated the division undefeated. Jeremiah Thompson came in second, his only defeat came from Corbin. There was a four way tie for third place: Tyler LeBrun (7th grade Coquille), Kayla Sullivan (10th grade Pacific High), Jaxon Corbus (10th grade Coquille), Julian Liga (7th grade Lighthouse), Emmett Stewart (6th grade Lighthouse) and Matt Sopiwnick (Adult, Washington).
In the elementary novice, first place was a three way tie: Malichai Florez (4th grade Coquille), August Philippeos (Kindergarten Ocean Crest), Julian Steimonts (2nd grade Ocean Crest). Second place went to George Philippeos (2nd grade Ocean Crest), Third place was a big five way tie: Jack Davis (2nd grade Ocean Crest), Shoren Stewart (Kindergarten Ocean Crest), Abigail Fanno (4th grade Coquille, Derrick Hyatt (3rd grade Lighthouse) and Kellan Steimonts (3rd grade Ocean Crest).
In the older novice section, first place was shared by Christian Williams (6th grade Myrtle Crest) and Leslie Wirt (a chess mom, Bandon) who drew each other when paired together. Second place was awarded to Luke Noel (8th grade Coquille) whose only loss was to Williams. Third place went to Garrett Bushnell (11th grade Powers).
Chess Clubs are free to all those who are interested.
Tuesdays 3:15 to 5:00 p.m. at Myrtle Crest Library
Wednesday 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. at Coquille High School Library
Thursdays 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Bandon Public Library
Thursdays 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the North Bend Senior Center
drnancykeller@yahoo.com for questions.
Next Open Chess Tournament for all ages will be at Pacific High School in Langlois on April 1st, Saturday. Registration is $10, prizes are trophies, first round at 10 a.m. Preregister at amanda.carlton@2cj.k12.or.us with name, grade (or adult) and name of school or homeschool). Pay on site. If plan to register at site, show up by 9:30 a.m. Open to all ages, all skill levels!
