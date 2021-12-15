Shopping along the South Coast has a lot of advantages - unique things to buy, spending money at home, supporting local business to name a few. Now there is another thing you can add to the list - charms.
Charms? Yep, the long-time favorites many have collected to put on bracelets, key chains and other accessories. And some that can be found in the region are one-of-a-kind.
At dozens of businesses in Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon and Reedsport there is an opportunity to collect the charms as part of the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail. Mike Will, owner of info4hr, started the trail locally after his family visited the Pendleton Roundup rodeo and found a charm trail there.
"My wife and son ran around collecting the charms up there," Will said. "So, we brought it back here."
In 2016, Will and info4hr partnered with the Coos Art Museum to offer charms at local businesses as part of the museum's 50th anniversary.
"During that time, it grew it's own following," Will said. "We had people contacting us, saying 'hey, are you doing it again.' People kept asking for it, so we took it to a more common focus."
In 2018, Will, his wife and their business started reaching out to local businesses to see if there was enough interest to start a trail in the region. When the support was there, the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail was formed.
Along the trail, participating businesses offer charms to anyone who stops by. The charms cost $2, and bracelets can be purchases for $5. The charms available vary as much as the businesses involved.
Do you want a motorcycle? Stop by Petal to the Metal Flowers. A crab? Stop by the Coos Bay Visitor Information Center. Do you like RVing? An RV charm is available at Oregon Dunes KOA. In all, more than 50 charms can be collected, and there are even more available if you know where to look.
"We also have a hidden treasure map," Will said. "You have to go to one of the sites for the hidden treasure map."
There are two charms along the trail that have garnered the most interest because they are one-of-a-kind. At the Marine Life Center in Charleston, a charm of an octopus was created just for the center. An Oregon 101 charm is also unique to this trail.
"There is a cult following to this that are all over the place," Will said.
Will said the idea had a two-fold mission. One was to bring people to the area and the second was to drive them into local businesses.
"We get people through the door," Will said. "What they do one they get through the door is up to you."
Will said the trail was set up specifically to entice visitors to return more than once.
"The idea is those that are out of the area, getting them to come back three times," Will said. "We have three distinct regions. They can visit Bandon one time, visit Coos Bay/North Bend the second time and visit Reedsport the third time."
While Will and info4hr host the trail and do charge business, Will said they make almost no profit off it. Instead, the goal is to offer a service than benefits the community.
"It's more trying to help the community, trying to help businesses get people in the door," Will said.
If a business signs up, they get to choose their own charm. But even that can be a challenge.
"There's over 100,000 different charms, and we'll do a couple of custom charms here and there," Will said. "We're exploring new ideas as to where we could do custom charms."
So does the trail really bring people in? Will said it does. In fact, few businesses have dropped off the trail because the influx of people was more than anticipated.
"I've got somebody contacting me from Spain," he said. "They were planning their trip to do the charm trail and walk amongst the trees."
Ultimately, Will said, the idea is to have fun and help local businesses.
"This is a way of finding joy, a way to laugh, a way to connect the community," he said. "The is getting people through door. Getting people, both locally and visitors, to walk through the door and explore the town."
A map of the Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail can be seen at http://info4hr.com/charmtrail.html
