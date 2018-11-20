CHARLESTON — Charleston sees a successful tourism season following a year when tourism was driven away by an abrupt fishing closure by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to local business owners in Charleston the tourism season had a slow start, but the great weather did eventually bring people out to the coast.
“It was a slow start this year. Personally we were still dealing with the repercussions of the ODFW shut down last year,” owner of Basin Tackle Rob Gensorek said. “What that did is it put a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of folks. When folks finally started to realize that fishing and crabbing wasn’t going to close the flood gates opened.”
Last year in mid-September ODFW announced that bottom fishing was closed because quotas were reached much faster than expected, and they’re trying to protect yellow eye rockfish populations. It was the first time in 15 years that a total bottom fishing closure has been put in place. This caused many tourists in Charleston to leave.
Gensorek was forced to lay off three staff members from his store because of mass exodus of tourists.
“I’ve taken a step back and instead of putting extra money toward hiring, I’m expanding my business in other ways to make it a little more resistant to the effects of the ODFW. It’s kind of sad, but I think that those ripples and waves will continue on for some time,” Gensorek said
Many of the businesses in the area are fiscally dependent on the summer tourism season to fund the rest of their year. Business in the area felt that there was a lack of communication with ODFW.
“Tourism was right where it should have been, or maybe even better than average toward the end of the season. Now we’re in our slow time, but we still have an influx of tourism on good days,” Gensorek said.
Local bakery Crabby Cakes said that they had a great tourism season, which they believe is because the business moved closer to the marina.
“We’re in a much better location, and tourism was fair this year. We’ve had better,” Marvin Terry of Crabby Cakes said.
Terry told the World last year during the bottom fishing closure that he had lost half of his business overnight.
“Last year hurt us bad, but this year with our move, it’s made all the difference in the world,” Terry said.