The longstanding Charleston Seafood Festival was set to happen this month, but organizers at the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association said they had to make a difficult decision to cancel the event.
“We just don’t have enough staffing and the volunteer numbers have gone down significantly in the past few years,” said Caleb Moldt, President of the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters association.
The Seafood Festival was being advertised as a celebration of the harvest from the sea, and to include craft beer, regional wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets and more.
Moldt said the event was first started as a fundraiser for the firefighters about 15 years ago. But the event had barely been breaking even the last couple years.
“The number of participants have gone down and the vendors and volunteers have also dwindled down,” the firefighter said. “The last few years we just haven't made any money on it and had been lucky if we broke even on it.”
It takes a lot of resources from the Fire Department to put on the event, he added.
“We opted to cancel it for the year and work on getting the volunteer numbers built back up and re-approach it next year and see if we can make it happen,” Moldt said.
Those who wish to support the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association can still do so by donating funds for equipment and other firefighting resources.
The department is also actively recruiting for firefighter volunteers who live in the Charleston area. Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid drivers’ license and undergo a background check. The firefighters association runs volunteer drills on Wednesday evenings, Moldt said.
Those who are interested in donating money can do so by emailing charlestonseafoodfest@gmail.com, or calling (541) 888-3268. The department can also be followed on the Charleston Fire and Rescue – Oregon Facebook page.
Those interested in joining the Charleston Volunteer Fire Fighters Association can download an application at www.Charlestonfire.net and stop by their location Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to talk to staff on duty. They are located at 92342 Cape Arago Highway, Coos Bay.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In