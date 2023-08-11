Charleston Seafood Festival
File Photo

The longstanding Charleston Seafood Festival was set to happen this month, but organizers at the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association said they had to make a difficult decision to cancel the event.

“We just don’t have enough staffing and the volunteer numbers have gone down significantly in the past few years,” said Caleb Moldt, President of the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters association.

2
0
0
2
0





Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments