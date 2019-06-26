CHARLESTON — The Charleston Marina Complex will soon have a new harbormaster working to make sure things on the marina run efficiently and smoothly.
The International Port of Coos Bay announced Tuesday it was pleased to welcome Brandon Collura as the new harbormaster overseeing the Charleston Marina Complex.
Collura moved to the area from Fort Lauderdale, Fla, where he previously worked as the director of a marina for the last seven years, managing daily operations. Prior to that, he was a vessel captain for the Water Safety Patrol in Lake Geneva, Wis.
“I’m looking forward to my new role at the Port of Coos Bay, and excited for the opportunity to make a positive impact in the Charleston community,” said Collura.
The Charleston harbormaster role includes managing a staff of 18 in the security and maintenance departments at the marina, as well as oversight of operations and projects at the marina, RV park, shipyard, ice plant, and of commercial lease agreements.
The Charleston Marina Complex is an active fishing village with over 400 moorage slips for recreational and commercial vessels, serving as the third largest fishing hub in Oregon. The marina houses a six-lane launch ramp, multiple restaurants and business, over 100 full-service RV camping sites, and a bustling shipyard for the building, repairing and storage of vessels.
The Port will be hosting a community meet and greet for Collura at the Charleston RV park meeting room from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, prior to the Charleston Advisory Committee meeting.
Current harbormaster, Mike Dunning, is out of the office this week and could not be reached to give comment on his leaving the harbormaster position.