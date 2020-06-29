COOS BAY — The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay remains on track for an August reopening of the reconstructed Charleston Ice Plant.
Access to commercial grade flake ice is critical to certain west coast fisheries, including whiting, shrimp and squid. As the third largest fishing hub in the State of Oregon, it was critical that the Port took immediate action to begin efforts to rebuild the facility following the fire that destroyed the former ice plant in late December of 2019, according to a press release from the Port.
The Port will be adding significant ice making and storage capacity at the new facility to ensure adequate access for resident and traveling fishing fleets. Storage capacity will increase from 115 to 158 tons and production from 2 to 5 tons per hour.
The added production will improve service delivery time in the high seasons, allowing fleets to operate more efficiently and avoid delay times, stated the release.
The new facility is taking form, with completion of the structure that will house the ice-making equipment and first floor walls of the structure erected. This week, the Port’s contractor will finish installation of floor joists in the second floor and installation of the floor of the second level of the structure. Upon completion of the second story floor, crews will be lifting equipment skids to the second floor of the facility to construct the walls and roof of the second floor of the ice plant.
Work that remains is internal finishes, including welding, electrical, plumbing, the security system, fire suppression equipment and roofing and siding.
“The contractors have been working very efficiently and doing a great job,” said Rick Adamek, project manager for the Port, “They have really been looking out for the best interest of the Port and the commercial and recreational fishing fleets that will be utilizing the facility.”
“After working tirelessly for the past seven months, we are very excited to see completion of the Ice Plant coming to fruition,” said Brandon Collura, Charleston harbormaster. “We are highly anticipating the grand reopening of our new, state of the art facility, and once again offering this much needed resource at the Charleston Marina Complex."
The commercial fishing fleet is the economic backbone of Charleston. As a primary economic driver for the region and state, the Port continues its firm commitment to the fleets in ensuring that essential resources are available, the release stated.
