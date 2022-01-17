With the Coos Bay – North Bend Visitor & Convention as major sponsor, the Charleston Crab Feed is set for Saturday February 12. The location is the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. North Bend, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The dinner includes fresh local Dungeness crab, beans, rolls, coleslaw, salads and beverage with the cost being $25 for whole and $20 for half crab dinner. A hot dog meal with sides will be available for $12. Desserts will be available as well.
This year you can prepay and receive your tickets ahead of time at “Eventbrite.com” with this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/37th-annual-charleston-crab-feed-tickets-228598854327 and there will be take out offered for those who don’t want to enjoy their meal inside.
This is a fundraiser to operate the Charleston Visitor Center and they welcome everyone from far and near to come out to the crab feed.
