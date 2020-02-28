SOUTH COAST — Local health organizations and first responders are being briefed on how to handle the coronavirus, though chances of it spreading to Coos County is reportedly “low” at this time.
“We’ve had three meetings to date,” said Florence Pourtal-Stevens, Coos Health and Wellness’s public health director, on Wednesday. She referenced meetings attended by officials from Bay Area Hospital, local police departments and fire departments. “The reason we had those meetings was based on the experience we had with preparedness with Ebola. We thought it’d be good to make sure to be informed … to have current information because (the coronavirus situation) is still pretty fluid. It is evolving quickly.”
By reporting everything Coos Health and Wellness knows, Pourtal-Stevens plans for medical organizations and first responders to be prepared to “possibly handle someone infectious.”
In order to make sure the community is equipped to handle a potential situation, she said public health needs to be aligned with Center of Disease Control guidance when it comes to investigating cases, while also making sure CHW partners are aware of day-to-day infection control in a healthcare setting like a clinic or hospital.
In the meantime, precautions are being set in place. If a 9-1-1 medical call is made, dispatchers are now asking additional questions to screen for possible coronavirus patients since symptoms of the disease look like the flu. However, the two diseases are not the same.
“(Dispatch) is screening for travel out of the country, if you’ve been to China or other areas of the world,” Pourtal-Stevens said.
Quarantines
According to a Feb. 2 press release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the World Health Organization declared an outbreak of 2019-nCoV on Jan. 30, constituting it a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” Then on Jan. 31, the U.S. Health and Human Services declared the virus situation to be a public health emergency in the United States.
“HHS issued a quarantine order for specific airline passengers returning to the United States from the Hubei Province of China,” the release said. “On January 31 … the President of the United States then issued a proclamation on the Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Non-immigrants of Persons Who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus and Other Appropriate Measures to Address This Risk.”
There is still a travel ban in place to anyone who traveled to or transited through China within the last 14 to 28 days.
The primary symptoms for the coronavirus are fever, shortness of breath and cough. It also includes chills, muscle pain and fatigue.
“Protocol right now, if the person meets the case definition for coronavirus, would be for us to request approval for testing from the Oregon Health Authority and then request possible testing from the CDC,” Pourtal-Stevens said.
Brian Leon, epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness, said there are very specific directions to get the coronavirus test.
“It’s not a rapid test,” he said.
If a Coos County resident presents symptoms and meets screening criteria, Pourtal-Stevens said they might have to go to Bay Area Hospital depending on the severity of the person’s condition. BAH has negative pressure rooms that could be used to contain an individual is the need arises.
“If the person does not need hospitalization, home care can be advised,” Pourtal-Stevens said. “We will definitely require, very nicely, that the person isolate at their house, along with the rest of the household, for the duration of the illness.”
Impacts on Tourism
Other organizations bracing for a possible outbreak include the Coos Bay and North Bend Visitor and Convention Bureau. Executive Director Janice Langlinais recently heard from Travel Oregon that it is expecting international travel to be affected, especially from China with the travel bans in place.
You have free articles remaining.
“Even the U.S. Travel Association is expecting a 28 percent drop in Chinese visitation to the country,” she said. “Portland especially gets quite a lot of that visitation. We don’t get as much, but we do get some. The data isn’t that detailed at this level.”
Tourist season for Chinese travelers is in February because of the Chinese New Year. Though big cities will see a more immediate drop in tourist dollars, Langlinais said the South Coast won’t just yet.
“We get international travelers, but our biggest market are our domestic travelers and really mostly Oregonians,” she said.
She pointed to Shore Acres as a place that might see a decrease in tourism when the holiday lights go back up, but “that’s a year away, so we hope this won’t affect that.”
“I know the Tourism Commissioners are discussing Oregon 2021, the international track and field trials in Eugene which are in August of 2021,” she said. “If China is excluded, that is up to their government and our own government. It also depends where we are by then with this outbreak.”
Langlinais said she won’t know until later this summer if any local hotel reservations are canceled by international travelers, though expects that percentage to be small if there are any.
“We get a lot of Oregonians that travel here in the summer so don’t anticipate it to affect us as much as other parts of the state,” she said, adding that the visitor center is fully funded by the county’s lodging tax. Though this means immediate funds won’t be impacted if other parts of the state see decreased tourism, she highlighted the ripple affect it would eventually have to the coastal areas. “If (tourists) aren’t coming to the state and paying for state tax, they might not come here to pay our tax.”
Visiting Ships
According to the International Port of Coos Bay, there are around 30 barge calls every year and 50 to 60 ship calls over the past five years.
“The majority of these are to export products to Asia, but the majority is to Japan rather than China,” said Fiona Bai, the Port’s marketing and media specialist. “There are some to China ....”
Coos Health and Wellness said it is working closely with U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard when it comes to these visiting vessels.
“They inform us of any ships that come in,” Pourtal-Stevens said. “The ship has to go through the CDC quarantine station in Seattle before it comes to us.”
Lowering the risk of transporting the novel virus to the South Coast is that it takes an average of 15 days for a ship from China to reach Oregon. The virus’s incubation period is about five days, meaning if there is infection then it will be known before it reaches the West Coast.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, any illness of a person onboard a vessel must immediately report it to the USCG Captain of the Port.
“Cases of persons who exhibit symptoms consistent with 2019-nCoV must be reported to the COTP,” the release said. “Such persons will be evaluated and treated on a case-by-case basis.”
To decrease any potential transmission, Pourtal-Stevens cited the standard sanitary precautions that include washing hands thoroughly in warm water with soap for 20 seconds. If a washing station isn’t available, carry hand sanitizer. She also suggested that the public use cough etiquette, which is covering your mouth in your elbow away from people as you cough.
“We’re doing everything we can to prepare,” she said. “The public health division is working every day to protect the health of our residents and coronavirus is one of many examples that is on our radar, like any other communicable disease.”
Coos Health and Wellness will post CDC updates on its website and the public is invited to call 541-266-6800 with any questions as the situation develops.