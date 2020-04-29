FLORENCE — The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with coastal chambers including Seaside, Astoria-Warrington, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Reedsport-Winchester Bay, Bay Area, Bandon and Brookings, are excited to bring the coast its first “Coastal Corral,” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1.
Coastal chambers are convening U.S. and state representatives to update and share information to the business communities along the coast. This free online panel will be available via Zoom.com and Facebook Live. It will also be recorded for those unable to attend “live.” Quick-links to attend the event will be available at FlorenceChamber.com under the Events tab the morning of the panel.
“As we 'Coasties' know, coastal communities face different challenges than other rural areas and vastly different challenges than larger metro areas,” said Bettina Hannigan, executive director of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of the State of Oregon Chamber of Commerce.
“Many coastal communities rely heavily on tourism as their primary industry. With social distancing, what does it look like to reopen for business? Restaurants, lodging, retail, casinos and transportation all face unknown restrictions and logistics for success. All non-essential businesses that are reopening are looking for resources and support,” she added.
Hannigan hopes the public will join the online session, “To hear from our hard-working representatives about what they are doing to support truly ‘miniature’ businesses along with small and larger employers with a focus on the coast.”
“We are thrilled to announce that U.S. Senators Jeff Markley and Ron Wyden along with State Senators Betsy Johnson and Arnie Roblan and State Representatives David Gomberg and Tiffiny Mitchell will be seated in this ‘corral’ to share knowledge and resources,” said Hannigan. The panel will be moderated by Lane Community College’s Florence Campus Dean, Dr. Russ Pierson.
“As chambers, it is our mission to be catalysts for business development and growth, convenors of leaders and influencers, and champions for a stronger community,” Hannigan explained.
For more information about this event or other chamber-related questions reach out to your local chamber or bettina@florencechamber.com.
