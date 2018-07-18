COOS BAY — Bay Area Chamber of Commerce president Tom Burdett gave the chamber's semi-annual activities report Tuesday evening in front of the Coos Bay City Council.
Burdett’s theme for the chamber is connecting community cultures, and he says that has been the chambers focus for the first six months of 2018.
“The Chamber of Commerce is a local institute for you that believes in you. We hope that you will join us and believe in us,” Burdett said.
The chamber has four constant strategy objectives it strives to achieve, including creating a strong local economy, promoting the community, providing network opportunities, and representing business issues.
“We’ve continued to refine and push the bold idea concept,” Burdett said.
One of the ways the chamber shapes its programs is through community input. They do so by asking citizens to provide them with bold ideas they might have for the community.
Earlier in the year the chamber hosted its chamber awards banquet where nearly 300 community members gathered to celebrate commerce in the Bay Area.
In the past six months the chamber has held 23 of its Wednesday Business Connections with an average attendance of 50 people. The highest attendance the chamber has had at one of its Wednesday Business Connection luncheons was 76.
Leadership Coos, a leadership program that the chamber holds for the better part of year, had its 29th graduating class in May. The program is designed to develop leaders, and provide comprehensive objective awareness of the community in action. Currently, the chamber is accepting applications for the 30th Leadership Coos program.
Eight ribbon cuttings have been held so far this year for new or expanded businesses in the area.
“We’ve showcased six businesses with our Business After Hours social event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. we hold on the last Thursday of every month. Come on down and network, communicate, and connect. Figure out what your community is all about,” Burdett said.
The tourism team at the BACC held its annual Cleanup Brigade in early May to make the city look nice for incoming tourists. The event had participating teams from North Bend High School, Marshfield High School, and Southwestern Community College. Students from North Bend cleaned up the most trash and took home the trash trophy.
According to Burdett there have been 8,000 visitors who have signed the visitor form at the Coos Bay Visitor Center.
Four chamber members went up to Salem to participate in the Western Association Executive Training.
“We are committed to continually educate ourselves so that we can provide you with the successes you need," Burdett said.