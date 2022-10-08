The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) has endorsed Melissa Cribbins in November’s Coos County commissioner race. Cribbins, the incumbent in Position 3, is running against Rodney Taylor. An endorsement reflects the chamber’s commitment to provide leadership and advocacy for the local business community.
As a service to its members, the local business community and the public at large, the BACC conducts a thorough assessment of each candidate from a business point of view that can include both a written questionnaire and a follow-up interview. In this review, we look for a positive track record in four key areas to evaluate each candidate. Those criteria were:
Support of the BACC and our local business issues
Chamber and community Involvement
Through this review, the candidates were divided into one of three categories.
Endorsed: Candidate satisfies all the preferred candidate criteria set forth in this policy and in addition, shares a strong fundamental understanding of our key business issues and concerns, and participates fully in the process.
Not Endorsed: Candidate does not satisfy enough of the criteria of understanding our key business issues to earn endorsement.
Invited But Did Not Respond: Candidate chose not to participate in our process to the full degree of requirement.
Endorsements by the BACC must be by a 2/3 approval of the voting directors. In some races, more than one candidate can meet the chamber’s criteria. In those cases, the BACC would endorse both candidates. The directors met the standard in September balloting as they voted for the following recommendation to you for the 2022 General Election.
Coos County Commission Position 3.
Melissa Cribbins — Endorsed
Rodney Taylor — Invited but did not respond
Any questions or requests for further information should be directed to Timm Slater, executive director for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce at 541-266-0868.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston communities. The chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of this area’s economy, we use their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in our community.
