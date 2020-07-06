SOUTH COAST — The Coos Forest Protective Association responded to three fires over the Independence Day weekend.
All of the fires were human-caused and are under investigation, but the most likely cause of two was fireworks, stated a press release from Jef Chase of the CFPA. The other fire was equipment-use related.
"All the fires were stopped at under an acre each, thanks to aggressive initial attack by responding resources," Chase said.
"These fires are a reminder that conditions are drying out quickly and people need to follow fire prevention requirements," Chase added. "We are just at the beginning of fire season and conditions are only going to get hotter and drier from here."
For more information on fire restrictions and prevention, find CFPA on the web at www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow CFPA on Facebook and Twitter.
