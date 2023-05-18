Century-old scrapbook returned

On May 18, 2023, Sheriff Fabrizio had the honor of meeting Doretta Rutten, the daughter-in-law of Mable Rutten. Mable was the original owner of this scrapbook dating back over 100 years.
Det. Sgt. Whittenburg recently located the scrapbook during an evidence audit, which sparked his interest. “We should get this back to someone from the family,” Sgt. Whittenburg insisted.
After a media release and subsequent social media post on May 17th, Sgt. Whittenburg received several calls from potential descendants of the family.
One of the calls was from a nurse at the Myrtle Point Care Center advising that Doretta Rutten is a resident and the care center and is the daughter-in-law of Mable Rutten. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the information and arranged to return the book on May 18th.
Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Sheriff Fabrizio met with Doretta and her daughter at the Myrtle Point Care Center to return the scrapbook. Sheriff Fabrizio and Doretta shed some tears, laughed, and enjoyed going through the pages of time together.
A special thanks to Det. Sgt. A. Whittenburg for ensuring this memorable keepsake made its way back to the family and to the community members for helping us find Doretta.
