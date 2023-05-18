On May 18, 2023, Sheriff Fabrizio had the honor of meeting Doretta Rutten, the daughter-in-law of Mable Rutten. Mable was the original owner of this scrapbook dating back over 100 years.

Det. Sgt. Whittenburg recently located the scrapbook during an evidence audit, which sparked his interest. “We should get this back to someone from the family,” Sgt. Whittenburg insisted.

Century-old scrapbook returned
