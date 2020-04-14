Coos County — Power has been restored to dozens of homes affected by an outage Monday afternoon.
At about 3:15 p.m., a number of properties reported being without power in a rural area of the county north of North Bend, according to Public Information Officer Chris Chandler of Central Lincoln.
It took crew members almost half an hour to fully restore the power to all of the 800 meters affected, said Chandler.
It’s possible some properties have two power meters and that some of the affected customers were commercial entities.
Central Lincoln, a community-owner electric company, services about 700 square miles in Coos County.
The reason for the outage is currently being investigated.
