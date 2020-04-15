SOUTH COAST — In an effort to help customers affected by COVID-19, Central Lincoln People’s Utility District has created a new relief fund to assist its newly unemployed customers.
According to a press release from Central Lincoln, the Job Loss Assistance Program will make funds available on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying residential customers.
“Successful applicants will need to submit documentation showing they have been receiving or have been recently approved for unemployment benefits within two weeks of applying for help with their Central Lincoln bills,” said the press release.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold across the nation and safety measures remain in place, shutoffs due to nonpayment will not be made and late fees will not be charged.
In compliance with the governor’s statewide order, Central Lincoln has closed its in-person visitations through April 27 as a way to practice social distancing recommendations.
Staff members can still be reached electronically and over the phone. Its office hours have also been changed to 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Fridays now being closed.
“For detailed information about the program, customers are encouraged to go to the utility’s website, clpud.org, and click on the “Job Loss Assistance” box, or by contacting Central Lincoln at 877-265-3211 during the utility’s new extended business hours,” said the release. “Job Loss Assistance program funds are limited.”
Central Lincoln, which was created as a People’s Utility District under Oregon law, was founded by voters in 1940.
According to Public Information Officer Chris Chandler of Central Lincoln, the not-for-profit, governmental agency buys all its power from the Bonneville Power Administration and features electricity that is 97 percent carbon-free, primarily due to hydropower.
The community-owned electric utility also features locally-elected board members who serve geographic portions of the district. Customers with additional questions are encouraged to email Central Lincoln at info@clpud.org.
Additional resources
“Customers who wish to pay their bills online may do so using SmartHub on Central Lincoln’s website, clpud.org, or by using the SmartHub app available from the App Store and Google Play.”
“Other options include Pay Now (a one-time online payment service) at clpud.org, and Pay-By-Phone at 877-265-3211, by pressing ‘1.’”
“Customers can pay by check or cash at a Central Lincoln drop box at the utility’s offices in Florence, Newport, and Reedsport, and at the city halls in Newport and Waldport.”
