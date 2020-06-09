NEWPORT — Those who want to catch a halibut will get another chance in July.
An additional weekend in July, July 23-25, was added to Oregon’s Central Coast Subarea to replace the May 14-16 opening that was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Subarea includes ports from Port Orford to Garibaldi.
The weekend was originally scheduled as a “back-up” opening and was added as a sixth fixed opening for this popular fishing area. ODFW delayed the initial opener from May 14 to May 21 to allow more time for ports, charters and other facilities to prepare for reopening and to ensure fair and equitable access to halibut across the entire Central Coast Subarea.
The Subarea was opened for halibut fishing on May 21-23 and May 28-30. Remaining fixed openings are June 11-13, June 18-20, July 9-11 and July 23-25. These dates were scheduled based on public input earlier this year, and additional all-depth fishing days may be opened later in the spring or summer if “quota” remains, according to ODFW representative Lynn Mattes.
As she explained, a certain amount of halibut can be fished from the subarea. This year’s limit, or quota, for halibut is 171,000 pounds. To reach the quota, the state may open the subarea to halibut fishing for additional dates.
Those wishing to partake in halibut fishing must have both a Combined Angler and Sport Fishing License.
Many coastal communities remain concerned about a large influx of visitors while some COVID-19 restrictions are still in effect. Anglers are asked to be mindful of the Governor’s Executive Order as well as coastal community concerns and:
• Check for access before leaving.
• Stay home if they are sick.
• Stick close to home, rather than traveling far to hunt fish, clam or crab.
• Avoid crowds and leave if the planned destination looks crowded.
• Be prepared for reduced access to restrooms and other facilities, as they may be limited. Participants are encouraged to bring their own soap, water, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and food.
• Practice social distancing and keep six feet between themselves and anyone outside their immediate households. This includes while on a boat or at a fish-cleaning station.
• Wash their hands often and bring soap, water and hand sanitizer with them.
• Pack out what they pack in. This includes garbage and disposable gloves and masks.
For more about halibut fishing, including a map of Oregon’s recreational seasons, please visit https://myodfw.com/pacific-halibut-sport-regulations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In