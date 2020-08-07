OREGON — On July 31, census takers in 34 counties in Oregon began to follow up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. Multnomah and Clackamas counties will start Aug. 11.
The current self-response rate in Oregon is 65%, representing 1.3 million households. The Census Bureau will need to visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person.
The self-response rate as of July 31 for Coos County is 59.5%. However, it’s possible there are areas within the county that are below the 50% threshold and those households may receive email notices.
Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone for English at 844-330-2020, or for Spanish at 844-468-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
What households can expect
Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when they visit, according to a news release from the Census Bureau. Census takers will be wearing masks. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
How to identify census takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.
About the 2020 Census
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
Oregon’s top five counties with the highest response rates:
• Washington 73.1%
• Clackamas 71.6%
• Polk 70.1%
• Benton 69.2%
• Multnomah 69.2%
