COOS BAY — The 2020 Census field operations were suspended yesterday until April 1. Less than one week ago the 2020 Census kicked off, and invitations continue to arrive in mailboxes across the nation. As of Wednesday morning, more than 11 million households have responded, according to a press release.
During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations, the press release stated. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes.
In late May, census takers will begin visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help complete the count. Census taker and survey operations will adjust as necessary to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.
On March 15, the Census Bureau announced several adaptations to group quarters operations to accommodate recent scheduling changes on college campuses as leadership takes action to keep students and faculty safe.
For all other Census Bureau household and economic surveys separate from the 2020 Decennial Census, Bureau personnel will begin using phone calls instead of in-person visits.
Respond online today at 2020Census.gov.
