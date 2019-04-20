COOS BAY — Science enthusiasts and professionals gathered around the Coos Bay Boardwalk on Saturday to showcase their work and immerse attendees into the Bay Area’s science community.
As part of the Celebration of Oregon Science’s (COOS) third annual science fair, over a dozen informational booths were featured from surrounding organizations which included displays from the Coos Watershed Association and the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology.
One of about a dozen informative booths Saturday during the Celebration of Oregon Science’s third annual science fair on the boardwalk in Coos Bay.
COOS member Jamie Fereday said the event is aimed at demonstrating to the public the important role science plays within the community as well as highlight projects local scientists are working on throughout Coos County.
“The demonstrations we have are very interactive and that’s to keep the youth in our community engaged,” said Fereday. “We want to keep them curious and connected to science and also show them how to find the answers to questions they may have.”
Cameron Olson, a Marshfield High School senior, said as an aspiring math teacher that presenting at this year’s fair provided him with a great opportunity to put his teaching skills to practice.
Olson joined fellow members from the Marshfield Science National Honor Society in explaining their water filtration display to attendees as they stopped by their booth.
“We set up three different scenarios and had kids pick out which watershed they thought was going to produce the cleanest water,” said Olson. “It was fun seeing the joy in their faces and how cool they thought the displays were.”
North Bend High School Science National Honor Society members Riley Jones and Logan Ault were also in attendance Saturday where they demonstrated to children the process of a phase change by making ice cream.
“Most people get intimated by science, but not me” said Ault. “I’ve always been fascinated by it and I really like knowing how things work.”
Ault said the experiment is an easy and fun way for children to understand exactly how a liquid can transform into a solid.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Celebration of Oregon Science and its upcoming events, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/COOSlovesscience/.