COOS COUNTY — In celebration the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13, Dr. Aaron Coyner, a NASA Solar System ambassador and physics instructor at Southwestern Oregon Community College, hosted a virtual watch party Saturday.
The event, which showcased NASA’s new documentary entitled “Apollo 13: Home Safe,” featured a live discussion between Dr. Coyner and viewers who shared their reflections and recollections of the event.
Community members who streamed the virtual event, which was posted on SWOCC’s Physics and Engineering Facebook page, were encouraged to also share any lessons they took from the documentary and from the historic mission as a whole.
“For me, I look at the Apollo 13 mission as an encapsulation of how resilient humans can be,” said Dr. Coyner. “I think that’s really important given our current situation.”
A mission often remembered for the unexpected explosion of its oxygen tank, Dr. Coyner said the teamwork displayed between all those involved is something people 50 years later can still learn from.
“You had a team of scientists and engineers who worked tirelessly in the next four days to make sure all (the astronauts) got home safely,” said Dr. Coyner. “Again it really shows the kind of resilience, drive and ingenuity that we are all capable of and this (mission) is a really good example of that.”
The 30-minute documentary features archived footage and interviews with the two surviving Apollo 13 astronauts James (Jim) Lovell Jr. and Fred Haise Jr. It also included interviews with NASA Flight Directors Gene Kranz and Glynn Lunney, as well as NASA engineer Hank Rotter.
According to Dr. Coyner, the interactive virtual watch party was made possible with help from Krystal Hopper, the Southwestern Physics Experimental Atmospheric Research lead at SWOCC.
As a NASA ambassador for Coos County, Dr. Coyner said he’s currently working on a number of virtual outreach events to keep students throughout the county up-to-date on the latest information regarding NASA’s many missions.
Like many professors around the country, he’s also adopted distance learning methods to remain connected to students and keep their learning experiences going even during such an unprecedented, difficult time.
In partnership with the North Bend Public Library, Dr. Coyner will also host a virtual presentation via Zoom, an online video conferencing app, on Friday, April 24.
The presentation will cover the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope. For more details on the event, visit the North Bend Public Library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthBendPublicLibraryOregon/.
