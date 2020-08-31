SOUTH COAST — The Coos County Friends of Public Health (CCFoPH) invites our community to join with us in honoring six individuals who were selected as Super Stars this year through a virtual presentation, which can be viewed on our website, https://ccfoph.org.
These Super Stars represent five local organizations that are vital for maintaining the physical and mental health of our community. They are:
1) Patrick Wright, the founder of Operation Rebuild Hope, a Coos County organization serving veterans who suffer from mental health and homelessness issues as they return to civilian life. Operation Rebuild Hope offers support, and fast-tracked housing solutions for those in need. They provide both short and long-term housing solutions and have received three small homes that will become affordable Veterans housing. Find more information at https://www.operationrebuildhope.org/;
2) Kim Singh, the President of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact the Coos County Area. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training that builds skills so that those volunteers enhance our ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/CoosCountyCERT/;
3) Phillip Nel, Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager for Coos Health and Wellness, and coordinator of the Coos County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC), along with Michael Burton (see below) have gone the extra mile to build and maintain our Medical Reserve Corps presence in Coos County. They develop trainings for MRC members, seek funding, and work with county and state government to assure Coos County is well versed in disaster management. and that our MRC is ready to serve, when and if, needed. https://www.cooscountymrc.com/ or https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/emergency-preparedness/medical-reserve-corps/)
4) Michael Burton, Vista Volunteer, who has given outstanding effort to build and maintain our MRC presence in Coos County;
5) Bernarda Liggett, the Director of Client Services for Coos Elderly Services, which serves vulnerable people needing assistance in managing financial affairs — including the elderly, and others of all ages who are physically or developmentally disabled or are suffering from mental disorders. Bernarda joined Coos Elderly Services in 1996 as Executive Assistant, and over the years has served in many positions. She takes great pride in the fact that Coos Elderly Services continues their mission of promoting the dignity and security of people who need financial management assistance. Learn more about Coos Elderly Services at https://cooselderly.org/; and
6) Dale Hodges, a very active member of the South Coast Together Steering Committee, a group that has been instrumental in Coos and Curry counties by provided training in Coos and Curry counties for local agencies and community members about adverse childhood experiences (known as ACEs), which have shown to be powerful determinants of the public’s health. By educating the public, and preventing ACEs, organizations like South Coast Together help foster a healthier society for generations to come. More information is available at https://www.acesconnection.com/g/southcoasttogether.
For the past 12 years, the annual awards ceremony honoring the selected Super Stars has taken place at a Recognition Luncheon in April. This year, the luncheon had to be postponed and later canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
With the help of the Coos Community Media Center, the Friends were able to tape the awards presentation, and acknowledge the outstanding contributions of these 2020 Super Stars and their service to our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In