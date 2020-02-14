SOUTH COAST — Add fishing to this year's President's Day weekend plans with a free fishing, crabbing, and clamming weekend anywhere in Oregon, Feb. 15-16.
No fishing license or tag will be required to fish, crab, or clam for residents and non-residents anywhere in the state. This includes the Combined Angling Tag, Columbia River Basin Endorsement, and Two-Rod Validation. All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits, and size restrictions, are still in effect over the weekend.
Recreation reports can be found at https://myodfw.com/recreation-report. The report is updated weekly with the latest fishing conditions and opportunities in different areas.
You have free articles remaining.
Conditions are prime for the season's Steelhead fishing on the north and mid-coast. Fishers are advised to check recreation reports for more information on conditions at specific zones. For beginner angelers, locations in the Willamette, Southwest, and mid-coast zones are considered ideal.
As of Feb. 13, crabbing is open along the entire coast. Razor clamming is closed from Tillamook Head south to the California border while bay clamming and mussel harvesting are open along the entire coast. ODFW advises calling the ODA Shellfish Safety Hotline at 1-800-448-2474 before crabbing or clamming. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas with unsafe levels of biotoxins.