CCSO Search & Rescue team locate missing person

On January 24, 2023 the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a 47-year-old male which had been missing since 2 p.m. on January 23rd.
It was reported the missing person had gone mushroom picking in the, “Hudson Ridge,” (Lone Pine Lane near mile post 2) area became turned around and subsequently lost.
Deputy Adam Burgo was on duty at the time of the report and completed a missing person packet by gathering pertinent information of the missing individual and his capabilities in the woods.
Deputy J. Gray, who is the Search and Rescue Coordinator was contacted and determined there was a crucial need for immediate assistance, due to low temperatures, clothing available and limitations of the missing individual.
A call out was initiated for the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue members. Two canine teams and several ground searchers responded to the request for assistance.
After a mission briefing early on January 24th the first Air scent K-9 team was sent out. The team consisted of K9, “Jager,” with Handler Tony and Flanker Robynn. After approximately 20 minutes the K-9 team was able to locate the missing individual.
Additional members from the Coos County Search and Rescue, Coquille Fire Department and Fairview Fire Department responded to the location for assistance. The male subject was found to be in good condition and released to family members on scene.
Please note the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue is comprised of community members who volunteer their time to assist others in need. Attached is a photo of the Coos County Search & Rescue members that came together to assist this lost induvial.
If Search & Rescue sounds like a way you would like to serve your community, please contact Deputy Justin Gray at jgray@co.coos.or.us for additional details.
