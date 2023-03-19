Over the past few months, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard to hire men and women from our community to fill vacant positions within the office.
on March 15th we were happy to bring aboard Deputy Brison Vitek to the Corrections Division. Deputy Vitek began his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy and we can’t thank him enough for his dedication to this community and his desire to continue that service as a full time Deputy Sheriff. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Vitek.
Each new member we are able to hire allows us to further our mission of always providing quality law enforcement services to each and every member of this community.
If you, or anyone you know are interested in a career with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office we are still hiring for the following positions.
(2) Communication Specialists
(2) Communication Supervisors Please visit https://www.co.coos.or.us/JOBS for full job descriptions and to apply. We look forward to welcoming YOU to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office in the near future!
