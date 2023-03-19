Deputy Brison Vitek

Deputy Brison Vitek

 Coos County Sheriff’s Office

Over the past few months, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office has been working hard to hire men and women from our community to fill vacant positions within the office.

on March 15th we were happy to bring aboard Deputy Brison Vitek to the Corrections Division. Deputy Vitek began his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a Reserve Deputy and we can’t thank him enough for his dedication to this community and his desire to continue that service as a full time Deputy Sheriff. Please join us in welcoming Deputy Vitek.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments