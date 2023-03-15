On March 14th, 2023 at 11:55 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 report of a subject who had overdosed on opioids/Fentanyl at an address on Windjammer Lane, near Barview. The (40) year old female victim was reported as unconscious and barely breathing.
Deputy Z. Smith from the Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive on scene and it appeared the female victim had stopped breathing at this point and was visibly turning blue. After quickly accessing the situation, Deputy Z. Smith administered one dose of Narcan, which our patrol Deputies carry while on duty.
