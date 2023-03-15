On March 14th, 2023 at 11:55 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 report of a subject who had overdosed on opioids/Fentanyl at an address on Windjammer Lane, near Barview. The (40) year old female victim was reported as unconscious and barely breathing.

Deputy Z. Smith from the Sheriff’s Office was first to arrive on scene and it appeared the female victim had stopped breathing at this point and was visibly turning blue.  After quickly accessing the situation, Deputy Z. Smith administered one dose of Narcan, which our patrol Deputies carry while on duty. 



0
0
0
0
1



Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments