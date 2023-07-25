On July 24th, 2023, around 5:44 pm, Deputy Z. Smith observed an individual walking down the middle of Kellogg Lane in Coos Bay. Deputy Smith stopped the individual and warned him not to walk in the roadway. Upon seeing his face, Deputy Smith recognized the individual as Christopher S. Chamberlain (19).

Deputy Smith has been routinely trying to locate Mr. Chamberlain for a warrant out of Colorado. Mr. Chamberlain has an active nationwide extraditable warrant for his involvement in an Attempted Murder and Kidnapping case.

