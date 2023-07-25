On July 24th, 2023, around 5:44 pm, Deputy Z. Smith observed an individual walking down the middle of Kellogg Lane in Coos Bay. Deputy Smith stopped the individual and warned him not to walk in the roadway. Upon seeing his face, Deputy Smith recognized the individual as Christopher S. Chamberlain (19).
Deputy Smith has been routinely trying to locate Mr. Chamberlain for a warrant out of Colorado. Mr. Chamberlain has an active nationwide extraditable warrant for his involvement in an Attempted Murder and Kidnapping case.
Despite Mr. Chamberlain’s best efforts to conceal his identity from Deputy Smith, he ultimately decided to run from him. Deputy Smith pursued Mr. Chamberlain telling him he was under arrest and if he didn’t stop, he could be tased. Mr. Chamberlain continued toward Grinnell Lane.
Deputy Smith knew additional Officers and a possible K9 were responding to his location, so he stopped briefly so he could help in the likely upcoming search for Mr. Chamberlain. During this brief moment, a bystander that watched the whole incident unravel, pulled up to Deputy Smith in his vehicle and provided him a ride to Mr. Chamberlain’s last known location, a forested area, where he was seen diving into the brush.
Mr. Chamberlain was quickly taken into custody and taken to the Coos County Jail where he is being held awaiting extradition to Colorado. In addition to the warrant, Mr. Chamberlain will be charged locally for Escape in the 3rd degree and False Information to a Police Officer
While it was unusual, we would like to thank the bystander that provided Deputy Smith a quick ride to apprehend Mr. Chamberlain. It goes to show that we are a close community and our Deputies are cared for. Thank you!
