Coos Commons Protection Council recently announced the FCC has awarded a 36-month construction permit for a full power noncommercial educational community FM radio station. Frequency 88.1 on the FM dial that is authorized to operate at 200 watts and will cover the entire south county and parts of Coos Bay.

In keeping with the CCPC mission, the new station will focus on sustainability, social, economic, and environmental justice, pro-democracy and community. The station expects to offer curated national and regional programming, local music, develop local programs from organic gardening and farming, childcare and family and so much more.



