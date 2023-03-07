Coos Commons Protection Council recently announced the FCC has awarded a 36-month construction permit for a full power noncommercial educational community FM radio station. Frequency 88.1 on the FM dial that is authorized to operate at 200 watts and will cover the entire south county and parts of Coos Bay.
In keeping with the CCPC mission, the new station will focus on sustainability, social, economic, and environmental justice, pro-democracy and community. The station expects to offer curated national and regional programming, local music, develop local programs from organic gardening and farming, childcare and family and so much more.
Executive director Mary Geddry applied on behalf of CCPC more than a year ago. This is the fourth community radio station Geddry has brought to Coos County and the first full power station. KBOG-LP in Bandon, KRWL-LP at Winter Lakes High School and KJAJ-LP in Coos Bay.
“We are very excited to show just what a community radio station can really do. We expect to be on the air in less than six months, if all goes well,” said Geddry. “Then we hope to take applications so we can carefully select dynamic and diverse board members to help us a grow a thriving and involved community radio station.”
Coos Commons works to elevate the fundamental rights of people and their communities to clean air, water, a healthy climate and a sustainable future, a living wage and a living wage and the right of nature to thrive, flourish and naturally evolve above corporate privilege and harmful industrial development.
