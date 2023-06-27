Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC) held its 85th annual meeting of the members on June 22, 2023, where Tyler C. Pepple, CCEC General Council, made the official announcement of the directors' election results.
In the Southern District 1 & 2 At-Large (Brookings/Harbor Areas), Cheryl McMahan was elected with a total of 1,663 votes, securing 65.3% of the vote. In the District 4 (Port Orford/Langlois Areas), Daryl Robison was elected with a total of 1,502 votes, representing 63.9% of the votes.
The CCEC board of directors’ election was administered by SBS DirectVote, an independent election service vendor with an established election process. SBS has a sophisticated chain-of-custody for election mailings to ensure accuracy and the highest level of security.
Elected directors will each serve three-year terms, actively participating in the cooperative's governance and decision-making processes, representing
CCEC member interests. The directors collaborate with management to establish strategic goals, ensure financial stability, and make policy decisions that align with the cooperative's mission, vision, and values. Their contributions and expertise help shape the future of CCEC.
"The CCEC board of directors congratulates Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robison, the incumbents re-elected to the CCEC board," said Jim Kolen, CCEC Board President. "Their dedication to our cooperative and their valuable experience are a significant contribution to the board's effectiveness. Together, we will continue providing our members with the energy that powers their lives."
For more information about the election or to get in touch with Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, please email info@cooscurryelectric.com or call 541-332-3931.
