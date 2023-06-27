Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative

Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative (CCEC) held its 85th annual meeting of the members on June 22, 2023, where Tyler C. Pepple, CCEC General Council, made the official announcement of the directors' election results.

In the Southern District 1 & 2 At-Large (Brookings/Harbor Areas), Cheryl McMahan was elected with a total of 1,663 votes, securing 65.3% of the vote. In the District 4 (Port Orford/Langlois Areas), Daryl Robison was elected with a total of 1,502 votes, representing 63.9% of the votes.

