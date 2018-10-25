GOLD BEACH — CCD Business Development Corporation is seeking a replacement to fulfill the term expiring June 30, 2019. Volunteers are encouraged to apply and members are welcome to re-apply for additional terms.
CCD is a private nonprofit organization involved in economic and community development in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. Each county has eight members on the board, which are appointed by their representative board of commissioners, and serve for a term of one year.
Contact the Curry County Board of Commissioner’s Office at 541-247-3296 or visit www.co.curry.or.us for application information. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 29.