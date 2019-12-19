COOS COUNTY — CCAT’s free shuttle service to the Roseburg VA Medical Center will come to an end on Dec. 31 as funding for the service runs out.
In 2018, CCAT was awarded a grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs to provide veterans with a free ride to their medical appointments in Roseburg and Eugene.
According to the grant agreement, the funds to provide the free service were to be used between April 2018 and September 2019.
Last month, CCAT General Manager David Hope received approval from the Coos County Board of Commissioners to extend the grant agreement until March as a way to use any of the remaining funds.
You have free articles remaining.
The money will be gone by the end of this month, said Hope. While CCAT works to restore the service, Hope said veterans in need of a free ride can contact the VA’s Veterans Transportation Service program at 541-440-1222.
He also mentioned folks could contact the local Area Agency on Aging at 541-269-2013 to receive a ride to their medical appointments. Currently, Hope said CCAT is looking at a grant offered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which will fund new services to Roseburg.
While this grant won’t provide free shuttle service to veterans, Hope said it will cover operation and vehicle costs to support the new routes. CCAT will have to submit a feasibility study as part of the grant application, added Hope.
It’s unknown exactly how long the study will take.