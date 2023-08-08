The Coos Bay School District

The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Education Association (CBEA) are pleased to announce that they have successfully reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract for licensed employees, pending ratification by CBEA members and board approval.

This agreement reflects our unwavering support and acknowledgment of the incredible work our teachers and specialists do day in and day out.

