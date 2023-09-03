The Coos Bay School District and Coos Bay Education Association (CBEA) are pleased to announce that they have successfully reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract for licensed employees, pending ratification by CBEA members and board approval. This agreement reflects our unwavering support and acknowledgment of the incredible work our teachers and specialists do day in and day out.
Both the Coos Bay School District and CBEA express their gratitude for all the members of the bargaining teams, the mediator, and all interested parties for their hard work in making sure the interests of all parties were heard and respected.
This agreement includes a 6.5% salary increase the first year, and 5% the second year, plus a step increase each year for employees not at the top of the salary scale. The agreement also includes increases in health insurance benefits by $50 per month, enhances professional learning opportunities, and improves working conditions.
We believe this agreement demonstrates how much the district values the critical work of our licensed employees, continues our commitment to offering competitive compensation in comparison to other school districts in our region, and maintains our ability to accomplish our shared mission of ensuring each student thrives in an inclusive high-quality learning environment.
