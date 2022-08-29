The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently announced that phase two of the Utility Art Box Project is complete. Local artists gathered in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme was “beaches” and “scenes from the bay.”

The color palette was blue, green, yellow, white and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was pleased with the submissions that were received. Congratulations to the selected artists; Kaylen Bennett, Emma Meyer, Megan Gray, Alice Keating, Moriah Smith and Laura Noel.

