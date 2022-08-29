The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently announced that phase two of the Utility Art Box Project is complete. Local artists gathered in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme was “beaches” and “scenes from the bay.”
The color palette was blue, green, yellow, white and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was pleased with the submissions that were received. Congratulations to the selected artists; Kaylen Bennett, Emma Meyer, Megan Gray, Alice Keating, Moriah Smith and Laura Noel.
Phase three of the Utility Art Box Project has begun. Look for the Call to Artists on the CBDA website and Facebook page. Artwork submissions will be due by September 9 and the painting will be completed by the 30th of September. The theme is “Whimsical: A Bit of Ocean Fun.” The color palette is magenta, purple, blue, white, and black.
A huge thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all the paint and painting supplies for phase one and phase two of the project. Pacific Power also sponsored the project which was pivotal to its success. This project is one of many the CBDA has done to bring beauty and art to downtown.
The mission of the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA) is to foster the development of downtown Coos Bay by strengthening local business, encouraging new business, and connecting the community through partnerships. The Coos Bay Downtown Association is committed to promoting Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
