The Coos Bay Downtown Association recently announced that phase one of the Utility Art Box Project is complete. Local artists gathered on June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme was “under the water” and “tidepools.” The color palette was blue, green, purple, white and black.
The CBDA put out a call to artists and was pleased with the submissions that we received. The selected artists were Laura Noel, Monica Deatherage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett and Shayla Van Tassell.
Phase two of the Utility Art Box Project has begun. Look for the Call to Artists on the CBDA website and Facebook page. Art work submissions will be due by July 16 and the painting will be completed by the 12 of August. The theme is “beaches” and “scenes from the bay.” The color palette is blue, green, yellow, white and black.
The Design Committee of the CBDA has worked very hard to bring local art to beautify downtown Coos Bay. They are also responsible for the gorgeous flower baskets that you see downtown, the rotating banners, the Wayfinding signs and most recently the running legs bike racks at the Coos Bay Visitor Center and Pre-Mural sites.
Thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all of the paint and painting supplies for phase one of the project. Pacific Power also sponsored the project which was pivotal to its success and we are so grateful for both of their support. We couldn’t do it without them. Sherwin Williams has graciously agreed to sponsor the paint and painting supplies for phase two of the project.
The mission of the Coos Bay Downtown Association is to foster the development of downtown Coos Bay by strengthening local business, encouraging new business, and connecting the community through partnerships. The Coos Bay Downtown Association is committed to promoting Coos Bay as an attractive place to live, work, and visit by continually enhancing the quality life of the downtown area.
For more information about the Coos Bay Downtown Association, visit www.coosbaydowntown.org. You can also follow them on Facebook @coosbaydowntown.
