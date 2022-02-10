The Coos Bay Downtown Association is excited to announce that their two major festivals, the Blackberry Arts Festival, which is a juried art show, and the Bay Area Fun Festival, which is the last major celebration of the summer, are back on the calendar. The CBDA made the difficult decision to cancel the festivals for the last two years but are excited to be bringing them back in 2022.
The Blackberry Arts Festival is a juried art and craft festival that has been happening consecutively for 37 years. It was started to highlight the works of local artists and crafters during the annual harvest of the blackberry. It features an impressive array of metal work, jewelry, quilts, candles, hand painted clothing, wine, carved wood and much more available for purchase. The festival also includes food vendors. It is not hard to find food and craft featuring the blackberry. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue in downtown Coos Bay. The festival is scheduled for August 27 and 28 this year.
The Bay Area Fun Festival has three major events that happen to celebrate the end of summer fun. The 2020 festival would have been the 43rd consecutive year. The event draws thousands from all over the Pacific Northwest to shop a Vendor Faire, enjoy festival foods and have family fun watching a themed parade. Over a thousand athletes come to run Steve Prefontaine's training route during the Prefontaine Memorial 10K. The event also features one of the largest classic car cruises on the coast. The Cruz the Coos and Show 'n Shine have been a festival favorite for over 25 years. The Bay Area Fun Festival is scheduled for September 17 and 18 this year.
The CBDA puts on the events for not only the community but to bring foot traffic to the downtown core. Check out their website coosbaydowntown.org for applications and rules and regulations. You can also follow them on Facebook @coosbaydowntown.
