COOS BAY ─ An email drew concern after it circulated through the Coos Bay School District, raising questions if teachers would get paid during any needed COVID leave.
The answer: yes, teachers will get paid during COVID leave.
But there is a worst-case-scenario where they might not, something that officials at the federal level are looking to resolve by the end of the year.
The email, sent out by the district’s Human Resources Department earlier this month, was a misunderstanding, according to district Superintendent Bryan Trendell.
“It was a misunderstanding,” he said. “(The email) was communication about tracking COVID leave. (The) miscommunication was if you are out for any reason for COVID, you aren’t getting paid and that’s certainly not the situation at all.”
Trendell said the email was an attempt to get a handle on tracking COVID leave in general. This includes how the district tracks leave, how it is paid and where the money comes from when the district pays for it.
Right now, there is a COVID leave program – the Families First Coronavirus Response Act – available for any business of a certain size to cover its employees as needed, according to Public Affairs Specialist Peter Rudy, with the Oregon Department of Education. He said it includes public school districts and teachers, but is not exclusive to them.
In order to receive the funding though, a school district must apply for it.
Trendell made it clear that clarification was issued to the staff.
Sick leave during a pandemic
As Trendell explained it, if a teacher gets sick, they will take sick leave like usual regardless if they have COVID-19.
“If they are quarantined because of a potential exposure, the first option is to have them work from home,” he said. “If there is distance learning, that’s easier to do than if they’re in person. We would still make arrangements for them to work virtually with the classroom and temporarily work from distance learning because if a teacher is quarantined for a possible exposure, chances are children in the classroom are quarantined as well and temporarily distance learning.”
But if the teacher is not able to work from home, there is the option for the COVID leave program provided through the federal government. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides up to 80 hours of pay for COVID leave.
“…We would apply for that through the district for that staff member to receive,” Trendell said. “Each case is unique depending on the staff member and their duties. We would work with them and come up with the best solution.”
But school districts across the country are concerned, waiting to hear if the federal program will continue into 2021.
“There’s been conversation that the program only goes to the end of December,” Trendell said, but added, “There’s discussion to extend that program into the New Year. We are sitting and waiting on that.”
“(Gov. Kate Brown) is calling for a special session next week, but I’m not sure if that will have anything to do with extending this,” Rudy said.
In the meantime, Trendell acknowledged that if a teacher were to use up those 80 hours of paid leave through the program then the district would take a look at what other options are out there to keep teachers paid in a “worst-case-scenario.”
“Obviously the last resort if there is no leave, then it would potentially become no pay,” he said. “We never want to get to that point. We would work with the employee to avoid that at all costs….”
As of this week, Trendell said the Coos Bay School District has yet to reach that hypothetical point.
So far this school year, the district has seen six staff members asked to quarantine. When the school year started, Trendell said that he anticipated a higher number.
“I expected that we would see more,” he said, encouraged that there have only been a handful as of now. “…It means what we’re doing as far as our safety protocols in our buildings is effective in limiting the spread of the virus.”
When the pandemic hit, safety protocols taken on by the district included the now-typical increased cleaning, face masks, handwashing and social distancing. Since the school year began, Trendell said some additional changes have been put into place to make an even safer environment for staff and students.
“We have a few adjustments based upon having to quarantine a staff member who may have exposed a group of kids,” he said. “We made adjustments to reduce the number of groups the staff members are exposed to. This is usually staff members involved with multiple groups like maybe a (physical education) teacher or a librarian that will see multiple groups within a week rather than a classroom teacher who only sees one group of kids.”
These groups, also known as cohorts, are kept together and not allowed to mingle with other groups. By reducing exposure to multiple cohorts, Trendell said the district has been able to reduce the number of staff quarantined as a result of a classroom quarantine.
Some schools affected by the pandemic so far include Madison, Sunset and Eastside elementary, as well as Millicoma Intermediate School and the district office. These buildings were affected as far as some people needing to quarantine, but not by any direct COVID-19 transmission.
“There hasn’t been any spread from one cohort to another, which is good,” Trendell said. “It means the cohort model is effective.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In