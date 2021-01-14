The Coos Bay School District Board of Directors is seeking “letters of interest” to participate on its Budget Committee, Position #6 and #7, for terms expiring June 30, 2023.
Interested people who are registered voters living within the district boundary should submit a letter of interest postmarked by March 1.
Please include the following in your letter:
1. Name
2. Address
3. Phone number
4. E-mail
5. Why you want to serve on the budget committee.
6: What skills and experience you have that would benefit the committee.
Please address the letter to Coos Bay Public Schools, Attn: Board of Directors, 1255 Hemlock Ave., Coos Bay, OR 97420.
The Budget Committee reviews the district’s budget and recommends needed changes. The committee conducts business in evening public meetings held between May and June. The Budget Committee also approves the budget document and forwards it to the school board for adoption by the end of June.
Those wishing to know more about the Coos Bay School District’s Budget Committee and its work can call the superintendent’s office at 541-267-1310
