A city consultant recently updated the planning commission on the city’s efforts to build a “blueprint” for the future development of Front Street.
“This is really all about implementing your vision,” Jim Hencke, the city’s consultant, told planning commissioners. “With the blueprint, the purpose is to advance the vision that you’ve already created and start to refine it and see if we can get some projects moving forward.”
Hencke said the current Front Street project is in its early phases, and builds on years of previous projects and master plans focused on redeveloping and revitalizing the area.
“It’s just kind of this history of, the city’s been working on this for a while and we’re getting to the point where some things are happening,” Hencke said.
So far, the consultant’s work has been focused on defining the current conditions of the area under review, the portion of Front Street between Ivy and Market avenues. It’s a complicated area, with cars, bikes and a railroad all currently on the same lane of travel.
“You’ve got to watch out for those cracks that are created by the tracks if you’re riding on a bike. They can really wreak havoc with a bicyclist,” Hencke said.
The blueprint project will establish plans for improving access to the street, as well as traffic patterns, pedestrian safety and public parking. Public improvements, like waterfront access and historic signage will also be important to the project’s review, Hencke said.
Those plans will have to fit in with projects already in the planning phases in the area, like a small boat launch near the Coos History Museum, a boardwalk on the waterfront near the Coos Bay Village and a new public parking lot planned in the area.
Planning commissioners reviewed the consultant’s outline and offered a few suggestions for considering the area’s future.
Commissioner Rex Miller noted that the plan should consider options for accessing Front Street properties from small craft on the bay.
“I have two concerns here. One is you have not addressed the area from the water, and I think that is critical when developing that Front Street area. You know that used to be our road,” Miller said. “I think one needs to look very hard at that, accessing these properties from the water.”
Miller said the city should also consider opportunities for expanding access to the small islands in the bay across from the Front Street area.
“I honestly think that’s what would make Coos Bay Front Street work,” Miller said.
Tuesday’s planning commission meeting was just the first of many steps forward for the blueprint project. The design team will present to the planning commission again in August and January, and present a final Front Street blueprint to the city council in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In