COOS BAY — The Coos Bay planning commission approved the development of a high-end subdivision Tuesday night. The developers plan to turn the property into up to 13 homes in the city's northwest corner.
Brad Woodruff, the president of Red Moon Development & Construction, hopes to begin construction as soon as possible.
The property's location makes it complex: It sits at the end of Maxwell Avenue, on the bluffs just south of the North Bend Airport, where the Coos Bay city limits abut North Bend's. The property is all technically in Coos Bay, but will use North Bend's sewer line, per an agreement with the city.
Red Moon, Woodruff's firm, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, but is involved with several other projects in Coos Bay, including the 400-home Timber Cove project on Lindy Lane. Originally from Seattle, Woodruff said he enjoys the people and environment on the South Coast.
"The people are nice in Coos Bay and North Bend, that's refreshing," Woodruff said.
Plus, Woodruff said the area has potential, with possible economic and population growth on the horizon.
"I think there's a good opportunity here," Woodruff said.
The approval comes with a number of conditions, including certain permits, easements and environmental standards that must be satisfied prior to construction.
"We've gone through all of the conditions of approval and thing that they're great. We accept all of them and will work with the public works department to gain the necessary approvals for each one of these lots," Hailey Sheldon, a representative of the developer, told the planning commission. "The applicant intends to put large and beautiful single-family homes on these lots."
Unlike the Timber Cove project, which will bring 400 or more manufactured homes to market in the next few years for around $100,000 a piece, affordability isn't the goal of the Bluffs project. The single-family homes, each with bay views, will likely cost at least $875,000, Woodruff said.
The homes in the gated community will be designed, built and priced one at a time to allow developers to adjust to market conditions, according to planning documents. The developers will still have to go through the building permit process for each home they build.
Developers have also requested a vacation of a portion of Maxwell Avenue, though access to the property would be through Connecticut Street.
Planning commission members were supportive of the subdivision, approving it 6-0.
"It's hard to argue with it, we get the taxes out of it and North Bend takes care of all the other stuff," Commissioner Jim Berg said.
"It's a good use of that property," Commission Chair Rex Miller added. "I'm glad to see something happening."
There's a 15-day appeal period of the Planning Commission's approval of the subdivision for issues based on the commission's criteria, city planner Debbie Erler said Tuesday.
