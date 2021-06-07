Coos Bay city officials might turn a downtown grass field into a “green” parking lot.
And while the obvious outcome of the lot would be 16 additional parking spaces downtown, the project would actually have a different primary benefit, according to City Engineer Jennifer Wirsing: water quality.
“It’s just not an asphalt parking lot. We have to incorporate water quality because that’s what’s funding this project,” Wirsing told city councilors during a work session last week.
The project is still in its conceptual stages, but Wirsing showed councilors a number of options of what the lot could look like. The ideas include a rain garden, covered dumpster, public art and interpretative signage.
Interpretative signage isn’t typically a key element of a parking lot — but because of how this one would be funded, it will be.
City officials are hoping the funding will come through the state’s Department of Environmental Quality. Because the city funded a recent sewer project with a loan from DEQ, it qualifies for benefits from the agency for doing additional water quality projects.
“One of the options of that program is that we can also apply for a sponsorship option — and we call those S.O. projects, and they’re water quality projects. And if we do an S.O. project, it actually reduces the interest on our larger sewer loan, so therefore we essential get to do this water quality project for free,” Wirsing said.
Many aspects of the lot, planned for the southwest corner of Third Street and Central Avenue, have water quality in mind: The rain garden will filter runoff, while signage will teach visitors about the system and a covered dumpster prevents spills.
The key component of the lot will be underfoot: Instead of asphalt, it’ll be built on pavers.
“This to me is kind of the coolest component of this parking lot: It’s going to be 100% pervious. And so we’re going to have a water filtration system below, water’s going to be filtered before discharging into the bay,” Wirsing said.
Many of the project’s components are still in flux, like the precise timeline and which projects the state agency will fund.
Mayor Joe Benetti asked if there would be any electric vehicle chargers included in the lot. He noted the city doesn’t have many in the first place.
“I just think we need to think about it in all of our parking lots. And the reason being is these cars aren’t stopping here to charge,” Benetti said. “So they’re driving right by us, going somewhere else because they can’t charge.”
Councilors commented on a number of the plan’s other items, like the type of art to be included and possible ways to maintain the lot’s vegetation.
Wirsing said she’d take the council’s feedback back to the drawing board before moving the plan forward to DEQ.
