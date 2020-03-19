COOS BAY — The Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board is asking customers to use electronic means to pay and communicate, and will temporarily suspend service disconnections.
The office is currently open during regular business hours. However, to lessen the risk of exposure to the virus, customers should use alternative payment/contact methods rather than visiting the office or drive-thru window.
Options include:
- Pay online at www.cbnbh2o.com or over the phone using a credit or debit card.
- Pay utilizing your bank’s Bill-Pay service.
- Call 541-267-3128 to open/close accounts and other service related issues.
- Contact by email at customer_service@cbnbh2o.com.
Customers will continue to be responsible for all billed charges due now and accrued during this time. Customers should continue to pay their combined utility bill.
For more information, call 541-267-3128.
