COOS BAY — More changes could be in store for the management of Coos Bay’s wastewater collection and treatment systems.
In a work session Tuesday night, the city council considered options for the future of an agreement with Jacobs, the contractor who currently operates both the collection and treatments portions of the city’s wastewater system.
The discussion comes after the city council approved an agreement with the company to an increase in the city’s management fees. City Manager Roger Craddock said Tuesday Jacobs’ representatives hadn’t yet signed that contract, which had been under negotiation for months after Jacobs requested significant cost increases and city staff raised concerns about the quality of contractor’s work.
Still, the city has to decide what to do next — the city council directed city staff earlier this month to prepare a plan to take over the operation of the wastewater collection system from Jacobs. The recently approved agreement leaves the door open for the city to exit the contract.
“Council has at least three options to consider for the next fiscal year,” Public Works Director Jim Hossley told the council.
First, the city could negotiate another agreement with Jacobs for the contractor to operate just the treatment plant, allowing city staff to take over the collection system.
Second, the city could take that same job out to bid, putting a call out for other contractors to staff and maintain the wastewater plants.
Or, Hossley said the city could take over the whole thing, leaving Jacobs behind and operating both the collection system and treatment system itself.
“The city has taken drastic measures to get Jacobs to perform their contractual obligations,” Hossley said. “We’ve performed third-party audits at the city’s expense, we’ve issued several notices of breach letters, hired consultants to prepare transition plans and explore the city’s options and, lastly, council made the decision to have us self-perform the collection system maintenance.”
Council members expressed an interest in seeing more data about how a total takeover might work, but most seemed inclined toward the third option of a total takeover.
“I personally believe that we should take over the whole operation,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “I haven’t been happy with Jacobs, and I don’t think we’re going to be happy with Jacobs, and I think we’re going to be in a constant battle. I think that we just need to make the decision now.”
Councilors Drew Farmer and Carmen Matthews agreed, saying expectations would be better met and the system would be better maintained if the city ran it all. For councilor Phil Marler, the question came down to trusting that city staff could do the job right.
“I trust our city staff, more than I trust any of the other players,” Marler said. “If staff says they want to do this, and have the ability and the wherewithal to take this on, I trust them that they would be honest with us and say, ‘Yes we can do this,’ and they meet it.”
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer was cautious to agree, saying she wanted to know more about how much it would cost the city to run the collections and treatment systems effectively.
“I am torn, I really am, quite honestly,” Kilmer said. “But that’s because I like to see numbers. I like assurances that if we’re going to take this on, that all of a sudden the boogeyman isn’t going to come out at the point that we have made this decision to change, and all the sudden it’s going to cost us another half a million dollars.”
She noted that Jacobs may have had some legitimate reasons for the increases it asked for in management fees, and the city should be cautious about those costs, as they’d likely be passed on to city rate payers.
Marler agreed with her comments in part, saying he trusts city staff enough with their cost assessment.
“I’m kind of like Stephanie, though I’m not asking show me the numbers, I’m just saying give me some assurance, as staff, that you’re willing and able to do this and it’s not going to cost us more money,” Marler said.
If the city does completely leave its contract with Jacobs, it’d be at least the third city in Oregon to do so in recent years, Craddock told the council.
Council members didn’t come to any decisions Tuesday, but Craddock indicated that the topic would reappear early in the new year, with more information for councilors about the costs of each option.
“I think the difference is we know the public employees with the required benefits of the state generally are more expensive,” Craddock said. “I think the difference is we’re (city staff) not feeding a corporation, and there’s not a management fee or a profit margin.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In