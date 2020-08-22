COOS BAY — On Aug. 18, the Coos Bay City Council approved the acceptance of two federal grants for the Coos Bay Fire Department.
The fire department responds to over 3,000 calls for emergency medical assistance each year, according to the City of Coos Bay's Friday update. One of the most significant types of medical emergencies are those related to cardiac issues. Fire department paramedics and EMTs utilize both cardiac monitors and defibrillators, sometimes referred to as an Automatic External Defibrillator, which assist with diagnosis and a treatment plan.These tools can also be used to shock a dangerous heart rhythm to reset the heart’s electrical function. The fire department's current cardiac monitors were purchased in 2014 with generous grant funds from Bay Area Hospital and the Three Rivers Foundation.
Recognizing that these valuable tools are aging, and technology has improved dramatically, the fire department applied for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the funding of two cardiac monitors and three AEDs. This FEMA grant award is for $77,142.86 and requires a local match equal to or greater than 5% for a total project expenditure of $81,000.
The second federal grant, a supplemental FEMA grant specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, is for the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment for emergency medical response. The PPE identified in the grant application included nitrile examination gloves, disposable N95 and surgical masks, Tyvek coveralls, isolation gowns, and adapters to convert the department’s Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus masks into Air Purifying Respirator filtering masks.
This supplemental FEMA COVID-19 grant award is for $31,406.02. The grant requires a local match equal to or greater than 5% for a total project expenditure of $32,976.32.
"The Coos Bay Fire Department applies for several grants each year," the update stated. "Grant funds are essential for supplementing the operational budget and allow the department to keep up with the high cost of equipment and training that is necessary for providing essential services."
