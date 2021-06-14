Earlier this month, the Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved their city goals for the next two years.
The goals highlight issues and projects the city council hopes to prioritize over the next two years.
Some of the goals include finding funding to build a new library at John Topits Park. The goal includes finding funding from federal, state, granting organizations and donations along with asking voters to approve a bond issue.
The city also hopes to begin planning to move the city shops facility our of the tsunami zone as well as planning to build a new fire station in Empire.
Among other, goals the city hopes to complete roadwork on 4th Street downtown, stabilize the slope on Koosbay Boulevard and develop design plans to improve the Newmark Avenue intersection with Empire Boulevard.
The goals include street repairs, more sidewalks around the city and developing several parking lots.
One of the big challenges in the list of goals is the city taking over its wastewater plant, which is happening in the coming weeks. The city also hopes to replace two pump stations and upgrade two more.
Increasing housing and mitigating homelessness is another key goal, with a specific goal of cleaning up the former Englewood School property so it can be turned into housing.
The council is also hoping to create a smart phone app to better communicate with citizens as well as update the city’s website to make it more user friendly.
In parks, the council is planning to resurface the Mingus Park Pool, install fishing piers at Mingus Park, creating a community park on Fulton Avenue and adding athletic and sports fields.
In the city’s Friday update, Mayor Joe Benetti said he believes the goals can be accomplished.
“It is a lofty list, but definitely not outside of the possibility to complete,” Benetti wrote. “As we have found with past biennial goal lists, the lists are ‘live’ and often ebb and flow with necessity of change. We will remain flexible to ensure we are focused on the needs of the community and the responsibility entrusted to maintain the city’s assets in good working order.”
The complete list of council goals can be seen at http://coosbay.org/government#city-goals.
