Come next June, Coos Bay could be flying an official Pride flag.
The flag which represents the LGBTQ community might have flown this past June but concerns were raised about how the city decides which flags it will fly and which it will not. Attorneys wondered if Coos Bay could be forced into allowing flags which represent identified hate groups, for example.
The concern was centered around the council’s right to choose based on its own free speech. If the council approved a Pride flag, for instance, would it have to approve other flags which it might not want to fly? How much leverage would it have in a free speech challenge?
“If someone wanted to fly a Confederate flag, that would not necessarily appeal to me,” said Councilor Drew Farmer who initially brought the subject of flags forward. “I don’t support flying flags of those who undertook a violent over throw of our nation.”
Farmer, referring to the Civil War, also took umbrage to a State of Jefferson flag, saying he wouldn’t support a flag which represents leaving the State of Oregon, nor would he support a flag which relates to a hate group.
Farmer said he wanted to be certain of the council’s rights to make these decisions.
So, the Coos Bay City Council along with its legal team began researching the actions of other cities around the region and nation to see how to best deal with unwanted flag requests. They discovered numerous cities with flag policies which give them the right to decide.
“One of the things we learned - city councils have a right to free speech also. We can deny the same way we can approve,” Farmer said.
In order to do that, the council had to adopt an official “flag policy” according to City Manager Rodger Craddock, who said councilors held several work sessions to determine the wording carefully in order to allow council leeway while remaining lawful.
Under the new policy, it must be a councilor who brings the request forward.
“The Citys flagpoles are not intended to be a forum for free expression by the public. Ceremonial or commemorative flags shall be displayed as an expression of the city's official sentiments,” the policy reads.
All flags must be approved by the council in order to be flown.
And where the flags go is also clearly stated: “Commemorative or ceremonial flags may only be displayed on one of the three available flag poles located along the Boardwalk. Commemorative or ceremonial flags may only be displayed for one week (seven days) if displayed during the normal city workweek. “
Officials wanted to be certain the policy was buttoned up enough to avoid a free speech question. “The city will not display a commemorative or ceremonial flag based upon the request of a third party, nor will the city use its flagpoles to sponsor the expression of a third party. “
The flag policy also chose the order and placement of all flags. “Any commemorative or ceremonial flag displayed on a city flagpole, shall be displayed in the last position of honor, in the event that such flag pole is also displaying the flag(s) of the United States, the state or Oregon, and/or the city of Coos Bay.”
Because the flags are semi permanent, it takes a cherry picker to get to the flag poles and some time to change them out, all requests have to be approved 60 days in advance of placement.
Councilor Farmer, a veteran who also identifies as bi-sexual, said he felt the process was thoughtful and allows the council to reflect the values of the community. He expects he will be requesting a Pride flag for next season.
The Coos Bay City Council vote on the new flag policy was unanimous.
