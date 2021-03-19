A handful of potholes and Coos Bay city streets will see repairs this year.
The Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday approved an $838,000 contract to perform pothole patching and asphalt rehabilitation on roads city staff have identified as priorities.
“It’s based on an index of the asphalt wear, and how poor it is. And so we put, of course, the poorest ones on the top,” Public Works Director Jim Hossley told councilors Tuesday. “Sometimes some of the worst ones are in such bad shape we have to put other additional dollars to it. These ones are based on complaints or issues that we’re having with the street, plus the index.”
Street repairs will include replacement of the asphalt, and some structural repairs.
“That typically requires a minimum of grinding out two inches of pavement, but in some cases, in Eastside, we’ll be bringing in base rock and a geotextile product to provide us more stability underneath the new asphalt,” Hossley said.
The asphalt refurbishments are planned for portions of Second Avenue, A Street, First Avenue, Ninth Avenue and E Street in Eastside, and parts of Prefontaine Drive and Kentucky Avenue in Empire, according to city planning documents.
Specific potholes to be patched are located across the city, according to city council documents.
Potholes will first be ground down by city staff, with a grinder purchased specifically for these types of projects, and filled in by the contractor, Knife River Materials.
The work is the latest in the city’s effort to correct years of troubles on neglected roads. Work is funded through the city’s transportation utility fee and franchise fees, both collected on residents’ utility bills specifically for road repairs.
“This is an ongoing issue for the city, and something we’ve initiated, and it’s done very well in getting us close to catching up to where we need to be,” said Mayor Joe Benetti Tuesday.
According to Hossley, the program has been a benefit to the city in the past year, and having the city grind out potholes rather than a contractor has reduced costs and helped pothole repairs remain more permanent.
