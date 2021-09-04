The city of Coos Bay moved closer to finalizing a flag ordinance after council members agreed on what they want to see in the ordinance.
During a work session last week, the council discussed the flag policy for the second time, agreeing to make it easier for the council to discuss and approve requests to fly outside flags on city flag poles. The council also agreed outside flags would only be flown along the Coos Bay Boardwalk.
City Attorney Nate McClintock told the council the flag policy was designed to protect the city if they said no to some requests. He explained by having a policy in place giving the decision to the council, the city is protecting its First Amendment rights.
"We really need a flag policy to authorize the city to put flags up to commemorate certain activities or things going on," McClintock said. "This all rose from a citizen earlier this year requesting the city have the Pride flag up. We did not have a policy so we had to reject the request."
The policy McClintock presented required two council members request a flag for it to be placed on an agenda, required a super majority of council to vote to approve and set a maximum time to display the flag at 31 days.
"I tried to draft it fairly broad to give the council discretion of what it wants to do," McClintock said.
Councilor Lucinda DiNovo questioned some aspects of the proposal.
"I'm supportive of this," she said. "I think we need to have a policy going forward. I don't know how the council feels about majority, super majority or unanimous."
City Manager Rodger Craddock said he supports having two members agree to put something on the agenda, but said he was opposed to unanimous support. Craddock said the only super majority requirement for the council is if it wants to spend rainy day funds.
All members of the council agreed a policy was needed, but there was some disagreement about the other aspects.
"It takes a super majority to ut a flag up, but it only takes a majority to implement the policy," Mayor Joe Benetti said.
Councilor Rob Miles also questioned the super majority requirement.
"I guess I don't understand why this is restrictive when we only have one policy that requires a super majority," Miles said. "Why are we choosing this one to be a second one?"
Miles also said council rules only require one council member to ask for something to be on an agenda. All then agreed to one.
Councilor Stephanie Kilmer suggested the council have a super majority to implement the policy but only a majority vote to approve flag requests.
All five council members present agreed to the those changes as well as a time frame of one week, with council authority to extend for up to a month.
The space on the boardwalk will be limited for outside flags. The council agreed of the eight flag poles, two should be for the American flag, one for the state flag and two for the flags of the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw.
The three remaining flag poles will be filled with American flags unless the council approves ceremonial flags through the policy.
